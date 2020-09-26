Sora (XOR) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. Sora has a market capitalization of $25.52 million and $995,344.00 worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora token can currently be purchased for approximately $72.91 or 0.00678936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00551637 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Sora Profile

Sora (XOR) is a token. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 tokens. The official website for Sora is sora.org

Buying and Selling Sora

Sora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

