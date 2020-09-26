South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will report $275.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.98 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 579,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,490,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,129,000 after buying an additional 6,083,040 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 180,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,962. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

