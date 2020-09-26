Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern Copper has the largest copper reserves in the industry and operates high-quality, world-class assets. Backed by its constant commitment to increase low-cost production and growth investments, the company is well poised to continue delivering enhanced performance. Cost-reduction programs and expansion actions also poises it well for growth. Southern Copper’s project pipeline remains robust. Copper prices have been gaining driven by increase in demand from top consumer, China, and apprehensions of a shortage in supply owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This bodes well for Southern Copper’s results. Thus, the estimates for the company’s current quarter earnings have gone up lately. However, resurgence of coronavirus cases might lead to further restrictions and closures, and impact the company’s operations and results.”

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.57.

Southern Copper stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $49.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 814,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Copper (SCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.