SpaceChain (SPC) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $3,236.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.