Spectiv Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Spectiv has a total market cap of $4,847.55 and $2.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00240849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00095672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.01539796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00199953 BTC.

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

