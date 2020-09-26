Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0967 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $410.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042551 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,769.62 or 1.00161870 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00169249 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

