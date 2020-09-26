Spiking One Day Volume Reaches $29,661.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $534,996.71 and $29,661.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

