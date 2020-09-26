Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 103.60 ($1.35).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spire Healthcare Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 99 ($1.29) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.88) price objective (down from GBX 113 ($1.48)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 95.10 ($1.24). 247,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

