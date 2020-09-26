Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,291,000 after buying an additional 1,351,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after acquiring an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,318,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

