Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers commercial and retail banking services. The company provides checking and savings accounts; commercial, consumer, mortgage, SBA and foreign national lending services and treasury management services. It operates primarily in College Station, Colleyville, Conroe, Dallas, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Clear Lake, Post Oak Road, Richmond Ave, Stafford, Magnolia, Tomball, Woodlands Central, Woodlands North and Woodlands West. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry D. Golemon sold 4,338 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $54,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 660,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 72,605 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1,714.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

