Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.59.

Splunk stock opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $159,514.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,045.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,635 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,544. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 48.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

