Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWH. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $11,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 665,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,605. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $589.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

