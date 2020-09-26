Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $358.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.34 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 113.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 989.0% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

