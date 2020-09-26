Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point upgraded Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Square from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

SQ opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $170.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,583 shares of company stock worth $71,775,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,788,000 after acquiring an additional 304,530 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

