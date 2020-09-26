SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.68.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,823,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 242.9% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 489,196 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 194.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 486,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

