Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

