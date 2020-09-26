Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $5,038,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,608. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

