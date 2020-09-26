State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of State Auto Financial in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $594.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.61.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $358.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.10 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 2,945.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

