STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SLFPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SLFPY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

About STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

