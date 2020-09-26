Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $811.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Stealth has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $811.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004607 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000976 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,062,957 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

