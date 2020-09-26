Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00008914 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $13,681.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,758.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.70 or 0.02070124 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001413 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00677428 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,853,064 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

