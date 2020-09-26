Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.49 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, GOPAX and Huobi. Steem has a total market capitalization of $64.49 million and $3.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,757.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.02061848 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00640919 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000556 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 404,049,465 coins and its circulating supply is 387,075,371 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi, Binance, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.