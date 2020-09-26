Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $125.37 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $1.54 billion and $125.37 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, C2CX, CoinEgg and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00243949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.01532591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00194862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009416 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,727 coins and its circulating supply is 20,734,609,499 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Liquid, CryptoMarket, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Kryptono, ABCC, OKEx, Koinex, C2CX, Ovis, Koineks, Exrates, Kraken, Bitfinex, RippleFox, Gate.io, BCEX, Kuna, Exmo, Binance, Bittrex, Stronghold, Kucoin, CEX.IO, Sistemkoin, Stellarport, GOPAX, Indodax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

