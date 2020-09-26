Stifel Nicolaus Raises Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $165.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $184.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,257 shares of company stock worth $30,481,478 over the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after buying an additional 720,131 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $75,655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after buying an additional 396,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $33,737,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

