STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.78 ($32.69).

Shares of STM opened at €25.08 ($29.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.04. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

