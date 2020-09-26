Strong Market Cap Tops $5.08 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and $284,415.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $181.41 or 0.01689376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00240263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00039978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00094440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.01550599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00195940 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,986 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

