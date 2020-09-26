Substratum (SUB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,655.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Substratum has a market cap of $758,809.76 and approximately $3,655.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, COSS, Tidex and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00244136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01519695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00195892 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Tidex, HitBTC, Kyber Network, OKEx, Bitbns, COSS, Binance, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

