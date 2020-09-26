Substratum Trading Down 21.1% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, OKEx and BiteBTC. Substratum has a total market cap of $758,809.76 and approximately $3,655.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00244136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01519695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00195892 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Bitbns, BiteBTC, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

