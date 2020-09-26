Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.
In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SUI traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 378,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.