Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SUI traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 378,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 103.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $303.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

