Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 192.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,956,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,475 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,596 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 547.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after purchasing an additional 962,425 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 188.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.28. 319,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

