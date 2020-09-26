Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.16 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $31.75 million and $3.16 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.67 or 0.03290232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050111 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,591,802 coins and its circulating supply is 291,951,893 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

