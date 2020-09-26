SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

