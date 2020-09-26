sUSD (SUSD) One Day Volume Tops $377,227.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $22.83 million and $377,227.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00009441 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00244609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00095487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.01522157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00195281 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

