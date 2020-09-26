SVB Leerink Cuts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $315.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $360.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $326.21.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.32 and its 200 day moving average is $331.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

