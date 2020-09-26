S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. S&W Seed updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.60.

SANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&W Seed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

