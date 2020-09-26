Swipe Price Tops $1.34 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. Swipe has a market cap of $98.37 million and approximately $51.38 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00012532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00241809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.01539305 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00195698 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,166,934 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

