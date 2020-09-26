Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $62,236.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 341,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,686 shares of company stock valued at $293,696 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.