Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $31.79 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Bittylicious and Tux Exchange. Syscoin has a total market cap of $31.79 million and $411,734.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00429229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000347 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 596,093,422 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Binance, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

