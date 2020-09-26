TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS TCEHY traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $65.31. 4,351,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.84. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

TCEHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

