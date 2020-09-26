Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne is gaining on robust Semiconductor Test and System Test businesses. Further, the company continues to benefit from expanding memory market exposure and strong product lineup. Additionally, robust Test demand and strong product lineup are major positives. Further, the company’s lean cost structure and strong balance sheet remain tailwinds. Furthermore, management is optimistic about the Universal Robots acquisition and continuous design wins. We believe that the company has significant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long haul. Also, rising memory and storage test shipments, and new product design wins are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weakness in the mobility test market and sluggishness in HDD business are major headwinds.”

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.66.

TER opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

