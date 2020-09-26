Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

