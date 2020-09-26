TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Terumo Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sales of medical products and equipment. The products offered by the Company covers General Hospital Products, Cardiac & Vascular Products, Blood Transfusion Products and Consumer Healthcare Products. General hospital products offered by it include Disposable Medical Equipment, Medical Electronic Products, Diabetes Care Products, CAPD Systems and Pharmaceuticals; Cardiac & Vascular Products include Interventional Systems, Cardiovascular Systems and Artificial Vascular Grafts. Terumo’s Blood Transfusion products include blood bags, blood filter, filter in line, blood administration sets and apheresis, while consumer healthcare products include ear thermometer, electronic thermometer, basal body thermometer, electronic sphygmomanometer, urine test strip and leg compression stockings. Terumo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TERUMO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TRUMY stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.28. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

