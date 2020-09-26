Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.57.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Independent Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock worth $69,328,343. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $19.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,590,336. Tesla has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

