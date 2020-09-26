Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.60 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.53.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $407.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total transaction of $520,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,404 shares of company stock valued at $69,328,343. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tesla by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

