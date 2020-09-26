Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $15.33 billion and approximately $31.01 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Instant Bitex, ABCC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01525671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00192732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 15,876,284,578 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,639,839 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinEx, BtcTurk, Iquant, Coinut, Trade By Trade, OKEx, IDCM, Gate.io, CoinTiger, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, FCoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, Exmo, LBank, MBAex, Upbit, CoinBene, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Bibox, EXX, Kryptono, DigiFinex, Instant Bitex, BitForex, TDAX, Binance, Bittrex, Kraken, DragonEX, B2BX, C2CX, QBTC, Kucoin, Poloniex, BitMart, Liqui, UEX, ABCC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

