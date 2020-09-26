Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus-led increasing work-from-home trend. Further, growth in industrial market on the back of strong momentum across medical space remains positive. The company’s short lead times and high availability of products for immediate shipment during the ongoing pandemic are major tailwinds. Further, the company remains confident on its long-lived products portfolio and efficient manufacturing strategies. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to help the stock to gain investors’ confidence. However, softness in both Analog and Embedded Processing segments is a concern. Also, sluggish automotive market due to coronavirus pandemic is an overhang. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of TXN opened at $138.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.