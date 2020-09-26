TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TFI International from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank upgraded TFI International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:TFII opened at C$54.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$1,155,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,149,818 shares in the company, valued at C$191,746,490.51.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

