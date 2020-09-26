Ties.DB (TIE) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Ties.DB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Ties.DB has a market cap of $307,103.62 and $2.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00244136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01519695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00195892 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

