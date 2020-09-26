Ties.DB (TIE) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $307,103.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. In the last week, Ties.DB has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ties.DB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00244136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.01519695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00195892 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s launch date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ties.DB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ties.DB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.