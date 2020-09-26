Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

TWI stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $168.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $286.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Titan International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its stake in Titan International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,816,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 420,040 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 463,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 308,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

